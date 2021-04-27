New York City to build first stadium made specifically for soccer

The stadium, which will be on the CUNY campus in Jamaica, will have 7,500 seats and a turf playing surface.
"Today is an exciting day for Queensboro FC," said Jonathan Krane, owner of Queensboro FC. "The announcement of our home stadium site at York College represents a bold new chapter for professional sports in New York City. More importantly, we are proud to deliver our QBFC fans a dedicated soccer specific venue, built by and for the Queens community, bringing us all together to celebrate the beautiful game."
Soccer is big in Queens as thousands of players gather every weekend at Flushing Meadows Corona Park to play the sport.
CUNY awarded QBFC the contract to construct and operate a stadium on the York College campus to support the university's academic and athletic mission, as well as enhance the college experience for its students, create local jobs, grow neighborhood businesses and develop the surrounding area of Jamaica.
It's supposed be completed in time for the professional men's soccer team to play the 2022 season.
The stadium will allow for year-round sports, entertainment or other community events.
Fans can put down a $25 deposit for the first rights to buy season tickets.
