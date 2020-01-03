Sports

Professional Bull Riders make their way into New York City for tour

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Professional bull riding has made its way from the western states to the big city.

To kick-off the weekend, a mechanical bull has been set-up outside Madison Square Garden.

Some of the world's top riders and toughest bulls are in town as the Professional Bull Riders' Tour bucks into the venue.

It's the first event in the PBR's elite "Unleash the Beast" series.

Weigh-ins for both cowboys and bulls take place Friday.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citymanhattanmadison square gardenbull riding
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 critical in NJ apartment building fire
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Friday morning rain ushers in mild, damp start to weekend
'I am free': Ricki Lake inspires others by revealing secret battle
Several hurt in crash after teen shot in Long Island home
Thieves accused of stealing bags from moviegoers at NYC theater
Show More
FDNY rescues dropped ring after New Year's Eve proposal
At least 15 displaced by fast-moving fire in Brooklyn building
Quadruple shooting in Brooklyn leaves woman, 3 men injured
Plans underway to resume building only church destroyed on 9/11
LI carjacking suspect crashes into guardrail, officer hits pole
More TOP STORIES News