Ex-Yankees skipper Joe Girardi hired to be Phillies new manager: Reports

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their next skipper, a source confirmed to ESPN. A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was fired after two disappointing seasons. The Phillies went into last season with high hopes after signing Bryce Harper but still missed the playoffs, finishing at 81-81 and in fourth place in the National League East.Girardi also interviewed with the New York Mets, who still have an opening, and the Chicago Cubs, who went with David Ross. The Phillies reportedly also talked to former major league managers Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker.The 55-year-old Girardi managed 10 years with the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, winning a World Series championship in 2009. He had a 910-710 record over that span.He began his managerial career with the Marlins in 2006 but was fired after one season.Girardi played catcher in the big leagues from 1989 to 2003. He won the World Series with the Yankees in 1996, 1998 and 1999.