Rutgers to mark 150th anniversary of 1st-ever college football game

An artist's conception of America's first intercollegiate football game, created in 1969, of the game between Rutgers and Princeton on Nov. 6, 1869. Rutgers won 6 goals to 4.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A year-long celebration of the "Birthplace of College Football" culminates Wednesday with Rutgers University commemorating the site of the first-ever college football game.

Rutgers Athletics will begin the celebration with the Ringing of the Bells at Old Queens on the College Avenue campus.

The bell, gifted to the University from Colonel Henry Rutgers in 1826, is used to mark significant occasions university-wide.

A Rutgers drumline will then lead a procession of Rutgers Athletics representatives, fans and guests to the College Avenue Gym for the unveil of a new plaque to commemorate the first game.

It was donated by Devco and the City of New Brunswick and will mark the site where Rutgers defeated Princeton on November 6, 1869.

The day-long festivities will wrap up with a special event to highlight the growth of college football from its inception in 1869 through present day.

The event is hosted by BTN's Dave Revsine and features a panel of speakers who will share the stories and experiences around college football.

In addition to Revsine, noted college football historian Ron A. Smith will be on hand to discuss the early years of college football.

The panels will include appearances by former Scarlet Knights Marco Battaglia, Brian Leonard and Mike Teel, in addition to Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany and Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez.

Fans are also encouraged to visit the Alexander Library to view "Rutgers Football from the Vault: Celebrating 150 Years," an exhibition that celebrates Rutgers' legacy as the birthplace of the first intercollegiate football game and covers the entirety of Rutgers' football history.

