Source: CB Poole to sign with Jets on 1-year deal

Cornerback Brian Poolehas agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jetsfor $3.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.
Poole, who the Atlanta Falcons wanted to return but not at the price of a low-level restricted free-agent tender, started 21 of 47 games, including nine last season, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
The team's primary nickel back during his three seasons in Atlanta, Poole, 26, had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three sacks and 75 tackles last season, when he made $630,000.
He also contributed on special teams, making three tackles in 2018.
