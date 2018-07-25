Yankees reinstate Gleyber Torres from disabled list

The New York Yankees reinstated second baseman Gleyber Torres from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday.
He is batting fifth in Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Yankees put Torres on the DL on July 4 with a hip strain. The All-Star rookie is batting .294 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs.
The Yankees sent infielder Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.
