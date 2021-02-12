'Spread the Love Sweepstakes' in Newark hopes to help small businesses amid pandemic

The company says they understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on local businesses.
Due to lockdown restrictions, reduced foot traffic, and curfews, many storefronts have been forced to close or are struggling to survive.
"We were discussing ways we could positively support the very people who have been an essential part of our coworking community: entrepreneurs and small business owners," said Jennifer Donnolo, 3rd Space President. "The Spread the Love Sweepstakes felt like a fun and impactful way to do this."
Working with Forward Ever Sustainable Business Alliance (Forward Ever) and their award-winning Shop Newark Program, 3rd Space will donate $6,000 total to ten (10) small businesses in Newark in an effort to boost the small business community.
For the next five weeks, each will highlight a small business on their respective social media handles. Shoppers can then enter the sweepstakes to win gift certificates.
To learn more about the sweepstakes and how to enter, please follow @3rdspacecowork and @shopnewark on Instagram, and across social media, using the hashtag #SpreadtheloveNewark, for a chance to win up to $150 in gift certificates to use at participating businesses.
"Since small businesses are an essential part of the 3rd Space community, we want to do our part and help to give back. By holding this sweepstakes we hope to encourage residents and business owners to support each other and to keep more money circulating in the city. We also hope to spread the word about 3rd Space's flexible and affordable office space," said Donnolo. "As we begin to feel encouraged by ongoing vaccinations and with Spring just around the corner, we hope this campaign will spread the love we feel for the small businesses that really are the heart and soul of our community."
Newark small businesses participating in the sweepstakes include Ane' Clothier, Source of Knowledge, Vonda's Kitchen, Evolution Fitness, Divino Tasting Room, Eatery & Lounge, Madrid & Lisbon Restaurant, Tonnie's Minis, Bricks 4 Kidz, Lotus Laundry, and Gramps Kitchen.
"A thriving local economy inherently provides opportunities to prioritize equity, accelerate collaboration, and cultivate connection," said Karen Brown Stovell, Executive Director of Forward Ever. "We're excited to partner with 3rd Space and join forces to promote and strengthen the local businesses in our neighborhoods that give us a sense of place, ensure our diverse cultures, and provide us with strong unique inclusive communities."
