Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd to be honored posthumously for life-saving actions

Jared Lloyd died while fighting a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults.

SPRING VALLEY (WABC) -- A volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty in Rockland County will be honored by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd will be posthumously honored with the Firefighter of the Year Award.

Lloyd, 35, died while fighting a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults last year.

The firefighters association says Lloyd's actions saved residents and the life of a fellow firefighter.

RELATED | 6 charged in Spring Valley senior facility fire that killed resident, firefighter

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip