Firefighter's body recovered after deadly assisted living center fire in Spring Valley

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said a news conference later today will reveal "more about this wonderful volunteer firefighter who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to others."
The firefighter, who has not been publicly identified, was killed along with a resident after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.
One firefighter rushed into the burning building to rescue residents, and officials believe he became disoriented and could not find his way out.
1 dead, firefighter missing after massive fire at New York assisted living facility
He was one of the first on the scene and transmitted a mayday, but other firefighters were unable to rescue him.
Between 20 and 25 residents were rescued by firefighters from what was described as a chaotic scene.
Ten were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one was later pronounced dead.
Two other firefighters were injured, one of whom appeared to have suffered a medical condition, possibly a heart attack. The other was treated and released.
All of the firefighters in Rockland County are volunteers. When they aren't risking their lives, they're postal workers, bakers, cops and small business owners.
Many displaced residents were taken in buses to nearby facilities.
One resident was initially reported as missing, but all residents have since been accounted for.
It took more than six hours to get the fire under control, and firefighters spent the day battling "a ton of hot spots" and struggled with water supply problems.
The facility, which offers assisted living, nursing home facilities, and continuing care for older adults, is a total loss.
Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, released the following statement Tuesday:
"This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted. We join the community in mourning the loss of our resident who passed away and pray for the safety of the missing firefighter. We are fully cooperating with all state and local authorities in the investigation of this fire and are conducting our own internal investigation as well. Our staff was truly heroic in evacuating residents who were inside the building as the fire spread, and we are forever grateful to the first responders whose actions undoubtedly saved lives. All 112 residents at Evergreen Court Home are accounted for and have been placed in a new home. We are currently in the process of contacting their families. Anyone who wishes to reach us to inquire about a family member can call 973-378-1997 or email info@evergreencourtalp.com."
