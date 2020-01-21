Fire burns through apartment building in the Bronx

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala provides an update from the scene of today’s 3-alarm fire at 601 Kappock Street in the Bronx: https://t.co/8g57wKhIBS pic.twitter.com/3A4RSmcec6 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 21, 2020

SPUYTEN DUYVIL, Bronx (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday morning.The flames broke out on the sixth floor of the building on Kappock Street in Spuyten Duyvil.The fire spread into the cockloft of the building, making it increasingly difficult to contain.One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------