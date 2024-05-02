Take a step to the dark side on May the 4th

'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire,' an opportunity to define your destiny

LOS ANGELES -- One path to the dark side. Two destinies.

Set during two different eras, "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" tells the stories of Morgan Elsbeth and Barris Offee.

After her people are destroyed, Morgan Elsbeth finds herself on a path of vengeance, leading her to turn to the Galactic Empire.

"We get to explore the fact that in many ways, when she says, 'My anger gives me strength,' that's her armor, right? She's angry. She's a survivor, and she is committed to creating a different destiny for herself," said Diana Lee Inosato, who voices Morgan.

In another era, Barriss Offee, a former Jedi, struggles between her moral obligations and the choices presented to her.

Meredith Salenger, who reprises her role as Barriss, explained her character's headspace when we catch up with her in this series. "The idea that she's been in jail, for quite a while actually, and giving her time to think about her behavior and her actions at the end of the Clone Wars, her sort of betrayal to Ahsoka, I think has made her think about a lot of things. To see the conflict that she is presented with and an opportunity to shift her destiny, makes for an insane, very intense, emotional arc for her."

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" premieres with six all-new Star Wars Original shorts May 4 on Disney+.

