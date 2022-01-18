staten island ferry

Retired Staten Island ferry up for auction after price slash

By Katherine Lavacca
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're on the market for a new boat, then the city might have one big enough up for auction.

A recently retired State Island ferry is now up for auction after 50 years in service.

The John F. Kennedy Ferry was taken out of the fleet of boats that transport straphangers between Staten Island and Manhattan last August.

Until recently the ferry was listed for $250,000 but was slashed to $125,000 -- a steal!

So far there's one bidder on the ferry and its up for auction until Wednesday.

If you're in need of a very large boat, details on the bidding are available on the city's public auction website.



