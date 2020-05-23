Coronavirus News: Staten Island officials claim borough has met criteria to open

Officials claim the borough has met all seven metrics required to reopen.
New York State Senator Andrew Lanza, the two council members and two assembly members say both of the boroughs hospitals have the available number of beds and met the rate of hospitalizations.
They are urging the governor to consider each borough separately, so Staten Island doesn't have to wait for other boroughs to reopen.
