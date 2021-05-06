Massive multi-alarm fire at waste facility suspends LIRR service on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10575027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it's time for the MTA to restore full 24/7 subway service.

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A large, multi-alarm fire at a commercial waste facility continues to burn this morning - and efforts to extinguish it are impacting rail service on Long Island.LIRR service remains suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Jamaica on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson Branches due to the fire in Westbury.And there is extremely limited service at stations Mineola thru New Hyde Park.The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Jamaica Ash and Rubbish Removal on Covert Lane.As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday it was a 6-alarm fire, with more than 200 firefighters responding from 27 different departments.No injuries have been reported.But the inferno is burning right next to the main line of the LIRR, and so service is currently suspended between Mineola and Hicksville, impacting the Huntingdon/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.Customers are advised to utilize alternate branches this morning, including the Babylon, Hempstead or Montauk branches. Before traveling, check mta.info or consult the LIRR Train Time app. We will keep you updated.