Massive multi-alarm fire at waste facility suspends LIRR service on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive fire shuts down LIRR service

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A large, multi-alarm fire at a commercial waste facility continues to burn this morning - and efforts to extinguish it are impacting rail service on Long Island.

LIRR service remains suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Jamaica on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson Branches due to the fire in Westbury.

And there is extremely limited service at stations Mineola thru New Hyde Park.


The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Jamaica Ash and Rubbish Removal on Covert Lane.

As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday it was a 6-alarm fire, with more than 200 firefighters responding from 27 different departments.

No injuries have been reported.

But the inferno is burning right next to the main line of the LIRR, and so service is currently suspended between Mineola and Hicksville, impacting the Huntingdon/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

Customers are advised to utilize alternate branches this morning, including the Babylon, Hempstead or Montauk branches. Before traveling, check mta.info or consult the LIRR Train Time app. We will keep you updated.

ALSO READ | NYC subway sets date to resume 24-hour service
EMBED More News Videos

As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it's time for the MTA to restore full 24/7 subway service.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westburynassau countylirrfireservice suspendedtrains
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police-involved crash, shooting shut down West Side Highway
Mother reunites with 2 sons after being separated by ICE
2nd 19-year-old arrested in stray bullet shooting death of mom of 2
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
COVID Updates: Vaccinated NYSE traders can go unmasked, but not on the floor
Paterson Public Schools announce 1st dates in reopening plan
Show More
Woman, 94, loses tax exemptions when she is assumed dead
NY Yankees, Mets to reopen stadiums with different capacity rules
Back on Broadway! Great White Way gets date to restart shows
How you can help India during its COVID-19 crisis
Day care worker accused of abusing 9-month-old girl
More TOP STORIES News