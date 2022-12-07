Off-Broadway show 'Stomp' to close in January after 29-year run

The award-winning rhythm and comedy show "Stomp" will shut its door on January 8.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The off-Broadway show "Stomp," announced it will close next month after a 29-year run.

It opened at the Orpheum Theatre on February 27, 1994.

By the time it closes, "Stomp" will have played more than 11,472 regular performances.

If you haven't gotten to see it, don't worry.

You can still catch "Stomp" during its North American and European tours.

The show's producers didn't give a reason for the closure.

Visit for North American information and for news on the worldwide tour. The Orpheum Theatre is located at 126 Second Avenue between 7th and 8th streets.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster by phone 800-982-2787, or at The Orpheum Theatre box office.

