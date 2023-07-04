Marcus Solis reports on the storm damage from Chester in Orange County.

Storms cause major damage to buildings and trees in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Officials in Orange County are surveying the damage left behind by severe storms on Monday night.

In Chester, the roof came off the old Chester High School on Maple Avenue.

The building was most recently used as a special education building but was not currently in use and no injuries were reported.

The wind was so strong it snapped the tops of several trees in the area.

One resident said the sky turned black then completely white from the intensity of the rain and it was all over within 5 minutes.

The focus on Tuesday was cleaning up after utility crews worked through the night to restore power.

Meanwhile in Goshen, Supervisor Joseph Betro declared a state of emergency because "flooding conditions are dangerous and pose a real and substantial risk to the health and safety of those residing in certain areas of the town."

