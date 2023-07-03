What to know about Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City

The NYPD will hold a security briefing Monday as preparations for NYC's July 4th celebrations continue. Janice Yu reports.

The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in NYC will feature new effects and thousands of shells

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest Independence Day celebration in New York City is the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks.

More than 60,000 shells will explode in a dazzling display over the East River for this year's "pyrotechnic salute to America" on Tuesday night.

RELATED: More fireworks celebrations happening in New York City and the Tri-State area

The festivities begin at 8:00 p.m. with live music followed by the 25-minute fireworks show at 9:25 p.m.

The 25-minute extravaganza is synchronized to a spectacular score.

"This year's Macy's Fireworks celebration will be nothing short of showstopping," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "Millions of spectators come together every year to witness the spectacular performance along the East River and we are ready to deliver a high-flying, jaw-dropping fireworks display that will fill the night sky with color, light, shapes, and thunderous sound. Paired with a score featuring American classics, this year's celebration will honor trailblazers that have forged our past, present, and future."

This year, look for a signature moment featuring "The Best" by Tina Turner as thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

There are 7 official viewing locations along the East River in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. The NYPD oversees these locations and as they become full, they will be closed.

Manhattan

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street

1st Avenue and East 34th Street (A.D.A. accessible)

1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brookyln

Newtown Barge Park

Transmitter Park

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Not everywhere along the East River is good for viewing. Macy's recommends avoiding these areas: Bushwick Inlet Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Hunter's Point South Park, Roosevelt Island & the E 34th Street Ferry Landing.

The show will take place rain or shine.

Because of the events, several streets may be closed in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn on Tuesday at the discretion of the NYPD. Mass transit is highly recommended. Visit mta.info to plan your trip.

Manhattan Locations:

FDR Drive between Montgomery Street and East 63rd Street

FDR Drive Service Roads between Montgomery Street and 63rd Street

Montgomery Street between Cherry Street and FDR Drive

Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive

East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive

Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C Entrance Ramp to FDR

Avenue C Entrance Ramps

East 6th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 23rd Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

Brooklyn Locations:

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and East River

Kent Street between Franklin Street and East River

Java Street between Franklin Street and East River

India Street between Franklin Street and East River

Huron Street between Franklin Street and West Street

Green Street between Franklin Street and West Street

Freeman Street and Franklin Street and West Street

Eagle Street between Franklin Street and West Street

Dupont Street between Franklin Street and East River

West Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Eagle Street

Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Commercial Street

Commercial Street between Franklin Street and East River

Queens Locations:

Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North; Borden Avenue on the South; Vernon Boulevard on the East East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard

Closure: At the discretion of the NYPD

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.