July 4th fireworks 2023 in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July, many communities around the Tri-State area are planning their own Independence Day celebrations with fireworks.
Below is a list of some of the festivities scheduled in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form below.
NEW YORK CITY FIREWORKS
The 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will once again light up the East River. On Tuesday, July 4th at around 9:25 p.m., Macy's will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America.
This year's revelry will launch 60,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets along the East River, with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.
The 25-minute public spectacle is synchronized to an invigorating musical score and will feature shells of 30 different colors and shapes.
Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks webpage for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details and marine viewing.
Brooklyn
Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day and Garrison Birthday Celebration
Date: June 16
Location: Fort Hamilton Army Base Engeldrum Bluff
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Coney Island Independence Day Fireworks
Date: July 4
Location: Coney Island Pier and Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Queens
Astoria Early Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 29
Location: Astoria Park Great Lawn
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Bayside Early Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 27
Location: Fort Totten Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Bronx
Orchard Beach Early Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 29
Location: Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Staten Island
Empire Outlets 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
Date: July 4
Location: Empire Outlets
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
CONNECTICUT FIREWORKS
(listed by county)
Fairfield County
Bridgeport
Date: June 30
Location: Seaside Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Danbury
Date: June 24
Location: Danbury Town Park
Time: Dusk
Darien
Date: July 14 (rain date July 15)
Location: Darien High School
Time: TBA
Fairfield
Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)
Location: Jennings and Penfield Beaches
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
Date: July 1 (rain dates Sept. 2 or Sept. 3)
Location: Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park
Time: Dusk
New Canaan
Date: July 1 (rain date July 2 ot July 8)
Location: Waveny Park
Time: Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.
Norwalk
Date: July 4
Location: McAninch Park
Time: Dusk
Stamford
Date: June 30 (rain date July 7)
Location: Cummings Beach
Time: Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.
Stratford
Date: June 30 (rain date July 5)
Location: Short Beach Park
Time: 9 p.m.
Westport
Date: June 29 (rain date June 30)
Location: Compo Beach
Time: 9 p.m.
Hartford County
Hartford
Date: July 4 and July 8
Location: Dunkin Donuts Park
Time: After each Hartford Yard Goats game
Hartford
Date: July 2
Location: Hartford Bonanza at Bushnell Park
Time: 9:45 p.m.
New Britain
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Stanley Quarter Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
New Britain
Date: July 3
Location: New Britain Stadium
Time: After the end of the baseball game
Litchfield County
New Milford
Date: July 1 (rain date July 8)
Location: New Milford Town Green
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Torrington
Date: July 7 (rain date July 8)
Location: Torrington Middle School
Time: TBA
New Haven County
Madison
Date: July 2 (rain date July 8)
Location: West Wharf Pier
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Middlebury
Date: July 4
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Time: Dusk
New Haven
Date: July 4
Location: East Rock Park
Time: 9 p.m.
Orange
Date: July 2 (rain date July 9)
Location: Orange Fairgrounds
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.
Waterbury
Date: July 2
Location: Brass Mill Center
Time: Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Here are more dates and times for Connecticut fireworks displays.
NEW YORK STATE FIREWORKS
Brewster
Date: July 2
Location: DeCicco and Sons
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.
Clarkstown
Date: June 29 (rain rate June 30)
Location: Felix Festa Middle School
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
Cornwall
Date: July 4
Location: Rings Pond
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Greenwood Lake
Date: July 1
Location: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Haverstraw
Date: June 30 (rain date July 1)
Location: Bowline Point Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Kingston
Date: July 4
Location: T.R. Gallo Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Mamaroneck
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Harbor Island Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Montgomery
Date: July 21 (rain date July 28)
Location: Thomas Bull Memorial Park
Time: Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
New Rochelle
Date: July 4
Location: New Rochelle Waterfront Parks
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Newburgh
Date: June 30
Location: Algonquin Park / Cronomer Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
Nyack
Date: July 4
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9 p.m.
Ossining
Date: July 3
Location: Louis Engel Waterfront Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
Pomona
Date: July 3 and 4
Location: Clover Stadium
Time: After the New York Boulders baseball game each day
Poughkeepsie
Date: July 4
Location: Walkway Over the Hudson
Time: Walkway opens to ticket holders at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Pound Ridge
Date: July 1
Location: Town Park
Time: Festivities begin at 4:30pm and fireworks start at dusk
Rye
Date: July 3 and 4
Location: Rye Playland
Time: 9 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown
Date: July 1
Location: Any village park near the river
Time: Dusk
Tuckahoe
Date: July 8 (rain date July 9)
Location: Parkway Oval Field
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Valhalla
Date: July 3
Location: Kensico Dam Plaza
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
West Point
Date: July 1
Location: Trophy Point Amphitheater
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
Wappinger Falls
Date: July 3
Location: Dutchess Stadium (Hudson Valley Renegades vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks)
Time: 6:05 p.m.
White Plains
Date: June 30
Location: White Plains High School
Time: Festivities at 6:30 p.m.
Yonkers
Date: July 4
Location: Yonkers Downtown Waterfront
Time: 9:15 p.m.
LONG ISLAND FIREWORKS
(listed by county)
Nassau County
East Meadow
Date: July 1
Location: Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, Eisenhower Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
East Hills
Date: July 2 (rain date July 3)
Location: Great Lawn
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Glen Cove
Date: July 4
Location: Glen Cove Yacht
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Jones Beach
Date: July 4
Location: Jones Beach State Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Oyster Bay
Date: July 7
Location: Fireman's Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
Valley Stream
Date: July 8 (rain date July 9)
Location: FIremen's Memorial Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
Suffolk County
Bald Hill/Farmingdale
Date: July 4
Location: Catholic Health Amphitheater
Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk
Montauk
Date: July 4
Location: Sammy's, 448 West Lake Drive
Time: Festivities at 6 p.m. Cruise boards at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: June 30
Location: Downtown Riverhead
Time: Festivities at 5 p.m. Fireworks to follow.
Sag Harbor
Date: July 1
Location: Sag Harbor Yacht Club
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Shelter Island
Date: July 8 (rian date July 9)
Location: Crescent Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.
Southampton
Date: June 30
Location: Shinnecock Bay
Time: 9:15 p.m.
NEW JERSEY FIREWORKS
Bergen County
Allendale
Date: July 4
Location: Crestwood Lake, Allendale
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.
East Rutherford
Date: July 3 and 4
Location: Metlife Stadium
Time: TBA
Edgewater
Date: June 29
Location: Veterans Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:20 p.m.
Fair Lawn
Date: June 29 (rain date July 6)
Location: Memorial Park
Time: Gates open at 6:45 p.m. Vendors at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Hackensack
Date: July 4
Location: Foschini Park
Time: Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Lyndhurst
Date: June 30
Location: Behind the Little League fields on Riverside Ave.
Time: Festivities at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Montville
Date: June 28 to June 30 (rain date July 1)
Location: Montville Township High School
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Oradell
Date: July 3
Location: Memorial Field
Time: 6 p.m.
Paramus
Date: July 2
Location: Festivities at Garden State Plaza. Fireworks at Gennarelli Sports Plex.
Time: Festivities from 12 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Ridgefield Park
Date: July 4
Location: Veterans Field
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Ridgewood
Date: July 4
Location: Veterans Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Rutherford
Date: July 1
Location: Memorial Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Tenafly
Date: July 8
Location: Festivities at Roosevelt Common. Fireworks behind Tenafly High School.
Time: Festivities from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Essex County
Belleville Township
Date: July 4
Location: Belleville Municipal Stadium
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Cedar Grove
Date: June 29 (rain date June 29)
Location: Panther Park Field, 118 W. Bradford Ave, Cedar Grove
Time: Gates open at 7p.m.
Fairfield
Date: June 29 (rain date June 30)
Location: Fairfield Recreation Complex
Time: Dusk
Livingston
Date: July 4
Location: Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive
Time: Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Millburn-Short Hills
Date: July 4
Location: Millburn High School
Time: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Montclair
Date: July 3
Location: Essex County Brookdale Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Nutley
Date: July 4
Location: Nutley Park Oval
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Verona
Date: June 30
Location: Liberty Field
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
West Caldwell
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field
Time: Gates open at 7 p.m.
Hudson County
Jersey City
Date: July 4
Location: along Montgomery Street in Exchange Place; fireworks view from Hudson Waterfront Walkway
Time: Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Hunterdon County
Flemington
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Mercer County
East Windsor
Date: July 1 (rain date July 3)
Location: Etra Lake Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Hamilton
Date: June 30 (rain date July 1)
Location: Veterans Park South
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Lawrence
Date: June 30 (rain date July 1)
Location: Rider University
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Trenton
Date: June 30 (rain date July 1)
Location: Veterans Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Middlesex County
Cranbury
Date: July 5
Location: Village Park
Time: TBA
East Brunswick
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Community Arts Center
Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Edison
Date: July 4
Location: Lake Papaianni
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Highland Park
Date: July 2 (rain date July 3)
Location: Donaldson Park
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:20 p.m.
Milltown
Date: July 4
Location: Gloria Bradford Borough Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
North Brunswick
Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)
Location: Fair grounds on Route One North adjacent to Chamberlain University - Route one - North Brunswick
Time: 10 p.m.
Perth Amboy
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Raritan Bay
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Piscataway
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Piscataway High School Stadium
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
South Amboy
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Raritan Bay
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
South Brunswick
Date: July 3 (rain date July 7)
Location: Crossroads South Middle School
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 8:45 p.m.
Woodbridge Township
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park (in Sewaren)
Time: Gates open at 4 p.m.
Monmouth County
Aberdeen Township
Date: July 1 (rain date July 8)
Location: Veterans Memorial Park on the Raritan Bay
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Asbury Park
Date: July 3
Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk and Beach
Time: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Freehold
Date: July 2
Location: Freehold Raceway
Time: 6 p.m. - 11p.m.
Hazlet Township
Date: July 2 (rain date July 3)
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: TBA
Keansburg
Date: June 24
Location: Baywalk East
Time: Festivities start at 12 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Long Branch
Date: July 4
Location: anywhere along the Jersey coast
Time: 9 p.m.
Manasquan
Date: July 2
Location: Main Beach Manasquan
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Ocean Township
Date: July 1
Location: Joe Palaia Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Morris County
Dover
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Hamilton Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
East Hanover
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Lurker Park, 631 Ridgedale Ave.
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Florham Park
Date: July 4 (rain date July 9)
Location: Emmett Field
Time: 9 p.m.
Lake Hopatcong
Date: June 30 (rain date July 8)
Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club
Time: Dusk
Parsippany - Troy Hills
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Parsippany Hills High School
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Randolph Township
Date: July 8 (rain date July 9)
Location: County College of Morris
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Ocean County
Barnegat Township
Date: July 1 (rain date July 8)
Location: Barnegat Township High School
Time: Dusk
Beach Haven
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Bay Village
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Beachwood
Date: July 4
Location: Bayside Avenue
Time: Dusk
Brick Township
Date: July 6
Location: Windward Beach Park
Time: Fireworks are part of the Summerfest Concert Series at 7 p.m.
Jackson
Date: July 9
Location: John F. Johnson Junior Memorial Park
Time: Festivities from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Lacey Township
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Lacey High School
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Lakehurst
Date: July 3
Location: Lake Horicon
Time: Dusk
Lakewood
Date: July 4
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Time: Fireworks after BlueClaws game
Lavallette
Date: July 2 (rain date July 9)
Location: Lavallette Gazebo
Time: Concert from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Plumsted
Date: July 8
Location: New Egypt High School
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around dusk
Point Pleasant Beach
Date: July 4
Location: Point Pleasant Beach
Time: Dusk
Seaside Heights
Date: July 4
Location: Seaside Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Tuckerton
Date: July 4
Location: Tuckerton Seaport
Time: Dusk
Passaic County
Bloomingdale
Date: June 24
Location: Walter T. Bergen Middle School
Time: Dusk
Clifton
Date: July 2 (rain date July 9)
Location: Main Memorial Park, 1395 Main Ave.
Time: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Somerset County
Bridgewater
Date: July 4
Location: North Branch Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Franklin Township
Date: July 3
Location: Municipal Complex
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Montgomery Township
Date: June 29
Location: Front lawn of Montgomery High School
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
West Milford
Date: June 30 (rain date July 1)
Location: Field behind the West Milford High School
Time: 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. (gates close at 8:45 p.m.)
Sussex County
Ridgewood
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Veteran Field's
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)
Vernon Township
Date: July 4
Location: Mountain Creek
Time: Fireworks at dusk
Union County
Roselle Park
Date: July 1 (rain date July 5)
Location: Herm Shaw Field
Time: Dusk
Summit
Date: July 4
Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
Time: around 9 p.m.
Union Township
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Biertuempfel Park
Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Warren County
Blairstown
Date: July 3 (rain date July 7)
Location: North Warren Regional High School
Time: 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.