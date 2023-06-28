July 4th fireworks 2023 in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

The 47th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will be launched from five barges positioned along the East River in Midtown.

Here's where to see fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July in NYC, NY, NJ and CT

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July, many communities around the Tri-State area are planning their own Independence Day celebrations with fireworks.

Below is a list of some of the festivities scheduled in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

NEW YORK CITY FIREWORKS

The 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will once again light up the East River. On Tuesday, July 4th at around 9:25 p.m., Macy's will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America.

This year's revelry will launch 60,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets along the East River, with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

The 25-minute public spectacle is synchronized to an invigorating musical score and will feature shells of 30 different colors and shapes.

Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks webpage for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details and marine viewing.

Brooklyn

Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day and Garrison Birthday Celebration

Date : June 16

Location : Fort Hamilton Army Base Engeldrum Bluff

Time : 6:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Coney Island Independence Day Fireworks

Date : July 4

Location : Coney Island Pier and Boardwalk

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Queens

Astoria Early Independence Day Celebration

Date : June 29

Location : Astoria Park Great Lawn

Time : 7:30 p.m.

Bayside Early Independence Day Celebration

Date : June 27

Location : Fort Totten Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Bronx

Orchard Beach Early Independence Day Celebration

Date : June 29

Location : Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park

Time : 9:20 p.m.

Staten Island

Empire Outlets 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Date : July 4

Location : Empire Outlets

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

CONNECTICUT FIREWORKS

(listed by county)

Fairfield County

Bridgeport

Date : June 30

Location : Seaside Park

Time : 9:15 p.m.

Danbury

Date : June 24

Location : Danbury Town Park

Time : Dusk

Darien

Date : July 14 (rain date July 15)

Location : Darien High School

Time : TBA

Fairfield

Date : July 1 (rain date July 2)

Location : Jennings and Penfield Beaches

Time : 9:15 p.m.

Greenwich

Date : July 1 (rain dates Sept. 2 or Sept. 3)

Location : Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park

Time : Dusk

New Canaan

Date : July 1 (rain date July 2 ot July 8)

Location : Waveny Park

Time : Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

Norwalk

Date : July 4

Location : McAninch Park

Time : Dusk

Stamford

Date : June 30 (rain date July 7)

Location : Cummings Beach

Time : Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

Stratford

Date : June 30 (rain date July 5)

Location : Short Beach Park

Time : 9 p.m.

Westport

Date : June 29 (rain date June 30)

Location : Compo Beach

Time : 9 p.m.

Hartford County

Hartford

Date : July 4 and July 8

Location : Dunkin Donuts Park

Time : After each Hartford Yard Goats game

Hartford

Date : July 2

Location : Hartford Bonanza at Bushnell Park

Time : 9:45 p.m.

New Britain

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Stanley Quarter Park

Time : 9:15 p.m.

New Britain

Date : July 3

Location : New Britain Stadium

Time : After the end of the baseball game

Litchfield County

New Milford

Date : July 1 (rain date July 8)

Location : New Milford Town Green

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Torrington

Date : July 7 (rain date July 8)

Location : Torrington Middle School

Time : TBA

New Haven County

Madison

Date : July 2 (rain date July 8)

Location : West Wharf Pier

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Middlebury

Date : July 4

Location : Quassy Amusement Park

Time : Dusk

New Haven

Date : July 4

Location : East Rock Park

Time : 9 p.m.

Orange

Date : July 2 (rain date July 9)

Location : Orange Fairgrounds

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.

Waterbury

Date : July 2

Location : Brass Mill Center

Time : Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Here are more dates and times for Connecticut fireworks displays.

NEW YORK STATE FIREWORKS

Brewster

Date : July 2

Location : DeCicco and Sons

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.

Clarkstown

Date : June 29 (rain rate June 30)

Location : Felix Festa Middle School

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Cornwall

Date : July 4

Location : Rings Pond

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Greenwood Lake

Date : July 1

Location : Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park

Time : 9:15 p.m.

Haverstraw

Date : June 30 (rain date July 1)

Location : Bowline Point Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Kingston

Date : July 4

Location : T.R. Gallo Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Mamaroneck

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Harbor Island Park

Time : 9:15 p.m.

Montgomery

Date : July 21 (rain date July 28)

Location : Thomas Bull Memorial Park

Time : Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

New Rochelle

Date : July 4

Location : New Rochelle Waterfront Parks

Time : 9:00 p.m.

Newburgh

Date : June 30

Location : Algonquin Park / Cronomer Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Nyack

Date : July 4

Location : Memorial Park

Time : 9 p.m.

Ossining

Date : July 3

Location : Louis Engel Waterfront Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m.

Pomona

Date : July 3 and 4

Location : Clover Stadium

Time : After the New York Boulders baseball game each day

Poughkeepsie

Date : July 4

Location : Walkway Over the Hudson

Time : Walkway opens to ticket holders at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Pound Ridge

Date : July 1

Location : Town Park

Time : Festivities begin at 4:30pm and fireworks start at dusk

Rye

Date : July 3 and 4

Location : Rye Playland

Time : 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown

Date : July 1

Location : Any village park near the river

Time : Dusk

Tuckahoe

Date : July 8 (rain date July 9)

Location : Parkway Oval Field

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Valhalla

Date : July 3

Location : Kensico Dam Plaza

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

West Point

Date : July 1

Location : Trophy Point Amphitheater

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m.

Wappinger Falls

Date : July 3

Location : Dutchess Stadium (Hudson Valley Renegades vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks)

Time : 6:05 p.m.

White Plains

Date : June 30

Location : White Plains High School

Time : Festivities at 6:30 p.m.

Yonkers

Date : July 4

Location : Yonkers Downtown Waterfront

Time : 9:15 p.m.

LONG ISLAND FIREWORKS

(listed by county)

Nassau County

East Meadow

Date : July 1

Location : Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, Eisenhower Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

East Hills

Date : July 2 (rain date July 3)

Location : Great Lawn

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Glen Cove

Date : July 4

Location : Glen Cove Yacht

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Jones Beach

Date : July 4

Location : Jones Beach State Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Oyster Bay

Date : July 7

Location : Fireman's Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Valley Stream

Date : July 8 (rain date July 9)

Location : FIremen's Memorial Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Suffolk County

Bald Hill/Farmingdale

Date : July 4

Location : Catholic Health Amphitheater

Time : Doors open at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk

Montauk

Date : July 4

Location : Sammy's, 448 West Lake Drive

Time : Festivities at 6 p.m. Cruise boards at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Riverhead

Date : June 30

Location : Downtown Riverhead

Time : Festivities at 5 p.m. Fireworks to follow.

Sag Harbor

Date : July 1

Location : Sag Harbor Yacht Club

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Shelter Island

Date : July 8 (rian date July 9)

Location : Crescent Beach

Time : 9:15 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Southampton

Date : June 30

Location : Shinnecock Bay

Time : 9:15 p.m.

NEW JERSEY FIREWORKS

Bergen County

Allendale

Date : July 4

Location : Crestwood Lake, Allendale

Time : Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.

East Rutherford

Date : July 3 and 4

Location : Metlife Stadium

Time : TBA

Edgewater

Date : June 29

Location : Veterans Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:20 p.m.

Fair Lawn

Date : June 29 (rain date July 6)

Location : Memorial Park

Time : Gates open at 6:45 p.m. Vendors at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Hackensack

Date : July 4

Location : Foschini Park

Time : Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Lyndhurst

Date : June 30

Location : Behind the Little League fields on Riverside Ave.

Time : Festivities at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Montville

Date : June 28 to June 30 (rain date July 1)

Location : Montville Township High School

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Oradell

Date : July 3

Location : Memorial Field

Time : 6 p.m.

Paramus

Date : July 2

Location : Festivities at Garden State Plaza. Fireworks at Gennarelli Sports Plex.

Time : Festivities from 12 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Ridgefield Park

Date : July 4

Location : Veterans Field

Time : Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Ridgewood

Date : July 4

Location : Veterans Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Rutherford

Date : July 1

Location : Memorial Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Tenafly

Date : July 8

Location : Festivities at Roosevelt Common. Fireworks behind Tenafly High School.

Time : Festivities from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Essex County

Belleville Township

Date : July 4

Location : Belleville Municipal Stadium

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Cedar Grove

Date : June 29 (rain date June 29)

Location : Panther Park Field, 118 W. Bradford Ave, Cedar Grove

Time : Gates open at 7p.m.

Fairfield

Date : June 29 (rain date June 30)

Location : Fairfield Recreation Complex

Time : Dusk

Livingston

Date : July 4

Location : Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive

Time : Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Millburn-Short Hills

Date : July 4

Location : Millburn High School

Time : Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Montclair

Date : July 3

Location : Essex County Brookdale Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Nutley

Date : July 4

Location : Nutley Park Oval

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Verona

Date : June 30

Location : Liberty Field

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

West Caldwell

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : James Caldwell High School Baseball Field

Time : Gates open at 7 p.m.

Hudson County

Jersey City

Date : July 4

Location : along Montgomery Street in Exchange Place; fireworks view from Hudson Waterfront Walkway

Time : Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Hunterdon County

Flemington

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Reading-Fleming Intermediate School

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Mercer County

East Windsor

Date : July 1 (rain date July 3)

Location : Etra Lake Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Hamilton

Date : June 30 (rain date July 1)

Location : Veterans Park South

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Lawrence

Date : June 30 (rain date July 1)

Location : Rider University

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Trenton

Date : June 30 (rain date July 1)

Location : Veterans Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Middlesex County

Cranbury

Date : July 5

Location : Village Park

Time : TBA

East Brunswick

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Community Arts Center

Time : Doors open at 6 p.m.

Edison

Date : July 4

Location : Lake Papaianni

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Highland Park

Date : July 2 (rain date July 3)

Location : Donaldson Park

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:20 p.m.

Milltown

Date : July 4

Location : Gloria Bradford Borough Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

North Brunswick

Date : July 1 (rain date July 2)

Location : Fair grounds on Route One North adjacent to Chamberlain University - Route one - North Brunswick

Time : 10 p.m.

Perth Amboy

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Raritan Bay

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Piscataway

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Piscataway High School Stadium

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

South Amboy

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Raritan Bay

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

South Brunswick

Date : July 3 (rain date July 7)

Location : Crossroads South Middle School

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 8:45 p.m.

Woodbridge Township

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park (in Sewaren)

Time : Gates open at 4 p.m.

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Township

Date : July 1 (rain date July 8)

Location : Veterans Memorial Park on the Raritan Bay

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Asbury Park

Date : July 3

Location : Asbury Park Boardwalk and Beach

Time : 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Freehold

Date : July 2

Location : Freehold Raceway

Time : 6 p.m. - 11p.m.

Hazlet Township

Date : July 2 (rain date July 3)

Location : Veterans Memorial Park

Time : TBA

Keansburg

Date : June 24

Location : Baywalk East

Time : Festivities start at 12 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Long Branch

Date : July 4

Location : anywhere along the Jersey coast

Time : 9 p.m.

Manasquan

Date : July 2

Location : Main Beach Manasquan

Time : 7:30 p.m.

Ocean Township

Date : July 1

Location : Joe Palaia Park

Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Morris County

Dover

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Hamilton Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

East Hanover

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Lurker Park, 631 Ridgedale Ave.

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Florham Park

Date : July 4 (rain date July 9)

Location : Emmett Field

Time : 9 p.m.

Lake Hopatcong

Date : June 30 (rain date July 8)

Location : Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club

Time : Dusk

Parsippany - Troy Hills

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Parsippany Hills High School

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Randolph Township

Date : July 8 (rain date July 9)

Location : County College of Morris

Time : 9:45 p.m.

Ocean County

Barnegat Township

Date : July 1 (rain date July 8)

Location : Barnegat Township High School

Time : Dusk

Beach Haven

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Bay Village

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Beachwood

Date : July 4

Location : Bayside Avenue

Time : Dusk

Brick Township

Date : July 6

Location : Windward Beach Park

Time : Fireworks are part of the Summerfest Concert Series at 7 p.m.

Jackson

Date : July 9

Location : John F. Johnson Junior Memorial Park

Time : Festivities from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Lacey Township

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Locatio n: Lacey High School

Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Lakehurst

Date : July 3

Location : Lake Horicon

Time : Dusk

Lakewood

Date : July 4

Location : FirstEnergy Park

Time : Fireworks after BlueClaws game

Lavallette

Date : July 2 (rain date July 9)

Location : Lavallette Gazebo

Time : Concert from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Plumsted

Date : July 8

Location : New Egypt High School

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around dusk

Point Pleasant Beach

Date : July 4

Location : Point Pleasant Beach

Time : Dusk

Seaside Heights

Date : July 4

Location : Seaside Boardwalk

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Tuckerton

Date : July 4

Location : Tuckerton Seaport

Time : Dusk

Passaic County

Bloomingdale

Date : June 24

Location : Walter T. Bergen Middle School

Time : Dusk

Clifton

Date : July 2 (rain date July 9)

Location : Main Memorial Park, 1395 Main Ave.

Time : 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Somerset County

Bridgewater

Date : July 4

Location : North Branch Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Franklin Township

Date : July 3

Location : Municipal Complex

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Montgomery Township

Date : June 29

Location : Front lawn of Montgomery High School

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

West Milford

Date : June 30 (rain date July 1)

Location : Field behind the West Milford High School

Time : 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. (gates close at 8:45 p.m.)

Sussex County

Ridgewood

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Veteran Field's

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)

Vernon Township

Date : July 4

Location : Mountain Creek

Time : Fireworks at dusk

Union County

Roselle Park

Date : July 1 (rain date July 5)

Location : Herm Shaw Field

Time : Dusk

Summit

Date : July 4

Location : Soldiers Memorial Field

Time : around 9 p.m.

Union Township

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Biertuempfel Park

Time : 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Warren County

Blairstown

Date : July 3 (rain date July 7)

Location : North Warren Regional High School