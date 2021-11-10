Video shows tractor trailer wedged under Bronx overpass

Crews had to remove a truck overnight that was stuck under an elevated subway track.
Video showed the truck after it got wedged under the number 4 train overpass at 167th Street and River Avenue.
The posted height of the overpass is 11 feet.
The man who recorded the video and posted it to his Twitter account said this is the fourth time a truck has become wedged under the same overpass.
There were no reports of any injuries.
ALSO READ | Teenage boy rescued by actors after SUV crashes into him in Brooklyn
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip