Video shows tractor trailer wedged under Bronx overpass

Exclusive video captured a horrific accident in Brooklyn, where an out-of-control SUV crashed into a car and then ran over a teenage boy walking his dog.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- It's apparently happened again in the Bronx.Crews had to remove a truck overnight that was stuck under an elevated subway track.Video showed the truck after it got wedged under the number 4 train overpass at 167th Street and River Avenue.The posted height of the overpass is 11 feet.The man who recorded the video and posted it to his Twitter account said this is the fourth time a truck has become wedged under the same overpass.There were no reports of any injuries.----------