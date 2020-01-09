Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from school in Uniondale

By Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- There will be increased security at a Nassau County high school after a student was followed home and attacked.

The 15-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat.

Police say a group followed him as he was walking home from Uniondale High School around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The attack is being investigated as a possible gang assault.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

