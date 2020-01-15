Texas high school shooting suspect charged in death of another student, victim identified

Rest In Peace, Cesar. 🙏🏻 Friends identify senior Cesar Cortes as the student shot & killed at Bellaire High School. He planned to serve the country & had already enlisted in the Army. Details here -> https://t.co/ymuM0IMUMw. #abc13 #hounews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/9t5g9WdYpd — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) January 15, 2020

Police say the suspected shooter and a friend were hiding behind a convenience store before the arrests.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas high school student has been charged with manslaughter, less than 24 hours after authorities say he shot another student to death, according to police.The suspect, who's believed to be 16 years old, was questioned for several hours overnight but refused to make any statements about what happened, authorities said.Multiple friends of the victim at Bellaire High School told ABC13 in Houston that the victim's name is Cesar Cortes. He had planned to serve his country and had already enlisted in the Army.The suspect was arrested around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The weapon used had not been located as of Wednesday morning, according to Bellaire police. Investigators said the suspect may have discarded it after leaving the high school campus."Citizens in the area of (Bellaire High) school should be careful and report any found handgun immediately to Bellaire PD," police chief Byron Holloway said.In pictures taken during the arrest, the suspect is seen being escorted into a police vehicle in handcuffs. Police say the student was hiding with a friend behind a convenience store before his arrest. The friend was also taken into custody.Bellaire police used a drone during the search efforts. They responded to the shooting at the school around 4 p.m. Cortes was shot on campus and was later pronounced dead. According to Bellaire police, Cortes was a 19-year-old senior at the school.Officials initially said classes were set to resume on Wednesday, but HISD later announced classes were officially cancelled.Meanwhile, a community prayer gathering organized by Crosspoint Church has been scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Evelyn's Park Conservancy, located at 4400 Bellaire Blvd."A learning environment is the last place where young people should feel unsafe and in fear of their lives," said Mayor Sylvester Turner in a statement. "Yet gun violence continues to disrupt schools and destroy families across the country. I extend my deepest condolences to the young man's loved ones and to all students, teachers and staff at Bellaire High school."Turner said he spoke with students who serve on the Mayor's Youth Council during a meeting about the incident, saying "As I said to them, I will continue to work with elected officials at the state and federal level, along with advocacy groups and all people who are ready to enact laws to protect our children."