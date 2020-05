Coronavirus News: NYC subways shut down for overnight cleaning

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's subway system went silent in the early morning hours of Wednesday, as part of a plan for the normally round-the-clock system to shut down for train cleaning.The trains, which had been running on a reduced schedule since late March, are now going to be stopped from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day.Most stations don't even have a gate. There's no way to physically lock them so more than 1,000 officers have to stand watch overnight at close to 300 stations.Inside the 96th Street Q train station, MTA workers disinfected trains as they did at all 472 subway stations overnight.They're also cleaning trains parked at the yards and cleaning throughout the day."We will be tracking each individual train car that we are cleaning in each of the three different formats so that we'll be able to track them over a 24 hour basis. And we expect that many of the cars of our fleet will actually be cleaned and disinfected more frequently than ever 24 hours," Sally Librera, VP of Subways, said.For the first time, every single homeless person is being escorted out of the subway system before the cleaning begins.At 29 terminus stations, homeless advocates are providing services to the people being moved off the trains.New York City normally has the country's busiest public transit system, with a weekday ridership of more than 5 million.Ridership has fallen 92 percent since the pandemic began, but this cleaning is about keeping essential workers safe including MTA employees. 109 have died so far.The MTA says overnight service will resume when customer demand returns, and "innovative and efficient disinfecting techniques have been successfully deployed systemwide."More information is available from the MTA at new.mta.info/coronavirus/overnight