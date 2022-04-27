MTA board to discuss ways to combat subway crime

Meantime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams has a strong message for police who are assigned to various subway stations.
When it comes to fare evasion, MTA chairman Janno Leiber says people entering the system without swiping is up from 3% to 12.5% over the past several years.
Leiber says many criminals enter the system that way, by not paying the fare.
That's why he's convened a "Fareness Panel" to find ways to stop evaders.
Mayor Adams also has a take on ways to stop subway crime.
Adams says part of the key to stopping crime is NYPD officers, who have increased their presence in the system over the past two months.
"I am disappointed in the deployment of transit police personnel," said Adams. "You walk downstairs and you see five transit officers standing at the booth looking at their phones. Just can't continue to do that. I want police officers on the train. You know, I was a transit cop. I rode the trains and I rode it by myself."
Adams says anyone who sees an officer on their phone, to send him a photo of that officer and he will go and talk to their supervisor himself.
He promised riders will see a difference in policing in the coming weeks.
We expect to hear more about crime during the monthly MTA board meeting later Wednesday morning.
