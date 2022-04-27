MTA board to discuss ways to combat subway crime

By
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA board to discuss ways to combat subway crime

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The full MTA board plans to meet Wednesday to talk about ways to reduce crime on the subway, including cracking down on fare evaders.

Meantime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams has a strong message for police who are assigned to various subway stations.

When it comes to fare evasion, MTA chairman Janno Leiber says people entering the system without swiping is up from 3% to 12.5% over the past several years.

Leiber says many criminals enter the system that way, by not paying the fare.

That's why he's convened a "Fareness Panel" to find ways to stop evaders.

EMBED More News Videos

Subway crime remains a concern after statistics show a surge in incidents. Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan has more.



Mayor Adams also has a take on ways to stop subway crime.

Adams says part of the key to stopping crime is NYPD officers, who have increased their presence in the system over the past two months.

"I am disappointed in the deployment of transit police personnel," said Adams. "You walk downstairs and you see five transit officers standing at the booth looking at their phones. Just can't continue to do that. I want police officers on the train. You know, I was a transit cop. I rode the trains and I rode it by myself."


Adams says anyone who sees an officer on their phone, to send him a photo of that officer and he will go and talk to their supervisor himself.

He promised riders will see a difference in policing in the coming weeks.

We expect to hear more about crime during the monthly MTA board meeting later Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side Investigates subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates has more on subway crime trends across New York City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymtanypdgun violenceshootingsubway crime
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family traumatized by brutal murder of Queens pawnshop owner
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
Man dies after car plunges into water off Long Island
Stolen car rammed into police vehicles as thefts spike on Long Island
Wake, funeral details released for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein
AccuWeather: Chilly wind
Poop patrol: NYC to ticket dog owners who don't clean up after pets
Show More
Mayor goes to bat for high school teams banned from using home field
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Several injured after recycling truck careens down steep street in NJ
New signs aim to crack down on wrong way drivers on NY parkway
Anti-Semitic hate crimes surging in New York: ADL
More TOP STORIES News