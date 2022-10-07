NYC shootings and murders down, other crime up in September

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The number of shootings and the number of murders each dropped in New York City last month but other measurable crime increased, led by burglary, grand larceny auto and grand larceny.

Overall transit crime was up in September 2022 compared to the same month a year earlier by nearly 4%

But transit assaults were up even more, by 16.8% year over year.

Thursday's three subway attacks with hours of each other, one of which turned fatal, appeared to be evidence of that spike.

Citywide shooting incidents decreased by 13.2% (118 v. 136), driven by declines in Brooklyn, southern Queens, the Bronx, and northern Manhattan.

Additionally, the number of murders citywide decreased for the month of September by 23.5% (39 v. 51) compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD.

