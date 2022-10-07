Video shows man stabbed in unprovoked subway attack in New York City

The rash of violence comes as the NYPD prepares to release updated citywide crime statistics at 11 a.m. Friday.

Derick Waller reports from the scene of the latest subway attack in the Bronx.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- New surveillance video shows a man being attacked and stabbed as he was exiting a subway train in the Bronx.

It was the third attack targeting New York City subway riders in just eight hours.

The latest assault happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday as the man was exiting the northbound 4 train at 176th Street and Jerome Ave. in Morris Heights.

Video shows the victim being jumped, then stabbed in both the back and chest with an unknown object during the struggle that followed.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, about 5'11, and was last seen wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and Nike sneakers.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to serious condition.

Eyewitness News spoke with concerned riders overnight.

"The most I can do different is basically be a little more vigilant than usual, but i'm not surprised," said one.

"I typically feel OK at this particular subway, first time I heard something this tragic at this subway," said another.

"Crime is pretty high right now, so I don't think it's an isolated situation," said a third commuter.

Thursday night's attack was the latest of three subway assaults in eight hours.

In Harlem, a man was stabbed in the back at the 125th Street A/C train station just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe this started with an argument between two strangers, possibly after a harmless bump on the platform.

The victim was hospitalized and said to be in stable condition.

And in Brooklyn, more NYPD video shows a man on a moped who they say followed a 45-year-old man to the subway station at Pitkin and Grant avenues in East New York.

The victim was slashed across the face at the turnstile for the A train.

The slashing required stitches.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is urged to contact the NYPD.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

