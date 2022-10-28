Elderly man beaten on Upper West Side subway after asking suspects to turn their music down

Pictures have been released of two suspects who attacked a woman in the Upper West Side on the subway.

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Police have released pictures of the man and woman accused of attacking a 78-year-old man on the subway.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, on board a 1 train near the 96 St. station on the Upper West Side.

Police say the suspects repeatedly punched the victim in the face after he asked them to turn their music down.

Police say the incident happened on board a 1 train near the 96 St. station on the Upper West Side.

Officials are still looking for the suspects, but the victim is expected to recover.

On Monday night, a man was pushed onto the tracks of the 6 train line at Lexington Avenue and East 77th Street on the Upper East Side.

This subway crime was the third in nine days. Police released video of the shoving suspect to alert the public.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

ALSO READ | Thousands of officers to patrol subway system as focus shifts to mentally ill

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.