Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks

Another subway shoving incident occurred Monday, after a man was pushed onto the tracks on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Police have released video footage of a man wanted for another subway shoving incident.

On Monday night, the suspect pushed a man on the platform of the 6 train line at Lexington Avenue and East 77th Street on the Upper East Side.

The victim tumbled onto the tracks, but thankfully, good Samaritans helped him back up off the tracks before a train arrived.

Officials say the victim suffered scratches and bruises.

Three days ago, a man was arrested for randomly pushing a woman toward the subway tracks in Brooklyn, causing the victim to bang her head against the stopped train.

Although that woman did not file a police report, law enforcement investigated the shoving and found that a subway recidivist was responsible.

Anything with information about Monday night's incident should contact police.

