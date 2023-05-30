Fellow passengers help after person pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a suspect pushed someone onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

The victim was shoved onto the tracks at the 36th Street subway station just after 10 a.m.

The person did not make contact with a train or the third rail and fellow passengers were able to help them up from the tracks.

The victim is currently being evaluated by EMS.

The suspect ran away from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Few other details were released.

