Man charged with attempted murder after woman attacked at Upper East Side subway station

Police are looking for the suspect who approached a woman from behind and shoved her head into a subway train on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after a woman was attacked at a subway station on the Upper East Side and shoved into a train.

Kamal Semrade, 39, is charged with attempted murder and assault in connection to the attack on the 35-year-old woman.

The assault was reported Sunday just after 6 a.m. on the platform of the Lexington Avenue - 63rd Street Station.

The victim, from Queens, was walking on the southbound platform when the man came up behind her and pushed her head into an E train that was stopped at the station.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations to the head and spinal injuries. She was able to talk to detectives but said she doesn't remember the attack.

NYPD reported an 8.1% reduction in crime in the subway so far this year, including a 12.8% decrease in felony assaults.

"With the exception of 2021, in the heart of the pandemic, this marks the third lowest year to the start of the year when it comes to subway crimes in recorded history," NYPD Deputy Chief Norman Grandstaff told the MTA board on Monday.

