Latest subway attacks target women in opposite ends of Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating two disturbing subway crimes in opposite ends of Manhattan.The latest happened overnight in Washington Heights.Video from inside the 181st Street 1 train station shows transit cops on patrol talking to passengers and homeless people after a woman was stabbed in her forearm.It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.Police say the victim was approached by a man asking for the time.She ignored him and kept to herself, as many people do when riding the train, and that's when he stabbed her.The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian Columbia in stable condition.The suspect fled the scene.He is generally described as a dark skinned man wearing a camouflage shirt and black pants.The NYPD also just released very clear, mask-free surveillance pictures of an attempted rape suspect in Lower Manhattan.This happened at around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.A 21-year-old woman says that man cornered her and groped her, putting his hand between the seat and her backside.It happened on a Queens-bound E train as it entered the Canal Street station.The woman was able to break free, and the suspect ran.At that time of day you might expect the train to be pretty busy, but not the E train in Lower Manhattan.That's because so many people employed by businesses in that area are still working from home.The MTA says ridership in general is improving, up to about 3 million riders on Tuesday - but that is still close to just half of pre-pandemic levels.----------