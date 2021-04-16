Man hospitalized after stabbing on Brooklyn subway train; Suspect on the run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5325263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (Previous coverage) NJ Burkett reports on the NYPD officer who allegedly plotted to kill both her estranged husband and the daughter of her boyfriend.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed on a Brooklyn subway train Friday.Officials say the victim was stabbed on a northbound A Train at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station.He was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.The suspect fled the subway station.No arrests have been made.----------