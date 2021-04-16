Man hospitalized after stabbing on Brooklyn subway train; Suspect on the run

Officials say the victim was stabbed on a northbound A Train at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station.
He was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The suspect fled the subway station.
No arrests have been made.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
