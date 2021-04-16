Man hospitalized after stabbing on Brooklyn subway train; Suspect on the run

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed on a Brooklyn subway train Friday.

Officials say the victim was stabbed on a northbound A Train at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the subway station.

No arrests have been made.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

