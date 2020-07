SUNY Buffalo football player critically injured in Queens shooting

QUEENS (WABC) -- A star player on the SUNY Buffalo football team was shot and critically injured in Queens.It happened in front of a 136 Deli & Grill on Springfield Boulevard on Monday afternoon.The 20-year-old victim, Malachi Capers , apparently bumped into the suspect inside of the bodega and a fight broke out.Capers and the gunman's fight spilled outside of the bodega onto the sidewalk and police say that's when Jeffrey Thurston took out a gun and shot the victim.Police describe Thurston as having dreads and wearing a white shirt.Capers was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but expected to survive. He previously played football at Flushing High School. Currently, he's a defensive end on the SUNY Buffalo team and a psychology major.NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted video of the incident.Anyone with information pertaining to Thurston's location is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).On Monday alone there were 10 shootings with 12 victims , this being one of the incidents.----------