Sports

Super Bowl halftime show trailer: A '90s throwback with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige

EMBED <>More Videos

Super Bowl LVI halftime show set to be a '90s lovefest

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A trailer for this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is a cinematic treat featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in a '90s-style video.

"Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray created the trailer, which is titled "The Call."

It opens with a young Eminem facing a present-day Eminem, performing his single "Rap God." Next Snoop is seen driving in his car, bobbing along to "The Next Episode." A glamorous looking Blige appears in a blue coat while "Family Affair" plays. Lamar is then seen with "Humble" playing in the background. Everyone takes a call from Dr. Dre, telling them to unite at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for the show.

We see a plane take off as the trailer shifts from the East Coast to the West Coast.

"California Love" also plays in the trailer, giving a vibe that the crew will play their hits for the crowd.

The clip ends with an aerial view of the stadium and shouts of football fans.

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countyeminemnflsuper bowlsnoop dogghip hop
TOP STORIES
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Burglary suspect who fired at police in Bronx was out on bond
CDC says omicron in NYC wastewater before reported in South Africa
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
7 On Your Side: Tips for ordering your at-home COVID tests safely
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
Bronx DA dismissing 133 convictions after former detective charged
Show More
Livery driver stabbed and carjacked in Bronx
COVID Updates: 2 companies accused of COVID testing fraud
18-year-old taking groceries to grandma killed by stray bullet in NJ
10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody
FDNY, NYPD perform water rescue saving two children from frozen pond
More TOP STORIES News