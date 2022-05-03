supreme court

Tri-State area reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion case opinion

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Reaction is pouring in across the Tri-State area Tuesday morning after an apparent draft Supreme Court opinion opinion obtained by Politico shows the panel's conservative majority of justices is ready to overturn nearly 50 years of established abortion rights precedent since Roe v. Wade.

As soon as the story broke Monday night, people began gathering outside the Supreme Court, some sitting with candles, some chanting about the apparent author of the draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito.

In this area, a protest in support of reproductive rights planned for 5 p.m. in Foley Square is one of many planned across the country.

Planned Parenthood stated on Twitter, "Let's be clear: This is a draft opinion. It's outrageous, it's unprecedented, but it is not final. Abortion is your right - and it is STILL LEGAL."

On the other side of the issue, the anti-abortion rights group Susan B. Anthony List tweeted, "If the draft opinion made public tonight is the final opinion of the court, we wholeheartedly applaud the decision."



Among local politicians, this reaction overnight from the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut:

NY Governor Kathy Hochul posted this on Twitter: "I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights that generations have fought for & won, rights that she should be guaranteed. For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. Abortion will always be safe & accessible in New York.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy tweeted: "A truly dark day in America with the news reports that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. This year, I signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act - codifying a woman's right to choose into state law. New Jersey will not go backwards on reproductive rights."

And from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont: "Our state continues to take the steps necessary to protect and expand reproductive rights. Tonight, @LGSusanB and I say it louder and with more resolve than ever before, we will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut."

