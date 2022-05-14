Thousands expected at abortion-rights rallies across NYC

Students at Brooklyn College walked out at noon Friday to rally in support of abortion rights.
They ditched the books in favor of signs and posters, hoping their voices are heard.
Their message was simple: It's a woman's right to choose.
It is one of many protests happening across the city and the country to demonstrate support for abortion rights and urge elected officials to pass legislation to protect abortion access.
Planned Parenthood is planning a march across the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday, with thousands expected to participate.
It starts at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, followed by a 2 p.m. Welcome Village rally in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.
In a separate event on Saturday, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights will hold protests around the country, with its "NYC Flagship Protest" getting underway at 2 p.m. in Union Square.
The demonstrations are all in response to the Supreme Court's anticipated decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Word of the leaked Supreme Court opinion broke the night of May 2 and generated a firestorm of reaction on both sides of the abortion debate.
Map of projected abortion access if Roe v. Wade is struck down:
