supreme court

Thousands expected at abortion-rights rallies across NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands expected at abortion-rights rallies across NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City gears up for two major abortion-rights rallies planned for Saturday, students and other reproductive rights advocates are already making their voices heard.

Students at Brooklyn College walked out at noon Friday to rally in support of abortion rights.

They ditched the books in favor of signs and posters, hoping their voices are heard.

Their message was simple: It's a woman's right to choose.

It is one of many protests happening across the city and the country to demonstrate support for abortion rights and urge elected officials to pass legislation to protect abortion access.

Planned Parenthood is planning a march across the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday, with thousands expected to participate.

It starts at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, followed by a 2 p.m. Welcome Village rally in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.

In a separate event on Saturday, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights will hold protests around the country, with its "NYC Flagship Protest" getting underway at 2 p.m. in Union Square.

The demonstrations are all in response to the Supreme Court's anticipated decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Word of the leaked Supreme Court opinion broke the night of May 2 and generated a firestorm of reaction on both sides of the abortion debate.

Map of projected abortion access if Roe v. Wade is struck down:


ALSO READ | Tri-State area reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion case opinion
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of demonstrators filled Foley Square Tuesday night in protest over a Supreme Court draft opinion that would allow states to ban abortion.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityabortionprotestsupreme courtu.s. & worldrallyu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPREME COURT
NYC prepares for weekend abortion-rights rallies
5 myths about abortion and what the facts show
Senate Democrats' effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
Dems prepare to force vote to legalize abortion
TOP STORIES
3 firefighters among 15 injured in Brooklyn fire
Man shot, killed by police after firing at NYPD officers
1-year-old girl shot in the Bronx leaves hospital
People in 'high-risk' NY counties recommended to wear masks indoors
'There's somebody after me:' Shannan Gilbert 911 calls released
Man reunited with doctor, officers who saved his life at airport
DoorDash customer gets more than Italian ice after hit and run
Show More
Woman mauled by bear while checking her mail
Which NYC neighborhoods have the highest COVID rates?
Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Short Cuts' actor, dies at 79
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife
AANHPI Heritage Month: Jugo CEO launches new virtual meeting space
More TOP STORIES News