Suspect accused of lewd act on subway in Manhattan

Police say the suspect peformed the lewd act on a northbound 1 train.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
In Manhattan, police need your help to catch a man wanted for a disgusting act on the subway.

Police released a photo of the man they are looking for.

Police say the man performed a lewd act in front of a woman on a northbound 1 train last Friday at the Chambers Street station.

When he noticed that the victim took a photograph of him, the individual ceased and exited the train at the Franklin Avenue station.

The individual is described as 28 to 38 years old, 5'8"; last seen wearing a blue knit cap, a blue hooded sweater, a black jacket, gray pants and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

