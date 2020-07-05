NYPD arrests suspect after police-involved shooting in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police opened fire on a suspect after a dispute Saturday night in Queens.

The incident took place after 10 p.m. at Vernon Avenue and 41st Avenue in Long Island City.

An NYPD officer fired his weapon after one of two suspects took out a gun, according to reports.

Police say no one was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect who pulled out a gun was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

