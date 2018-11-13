Suspect arrested in sex assault of teen in Huntington near Main Street

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested the man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl on the street in Suffolk County.

Suffolk County police say Daniel Adum 19, of Huntington Station was charged with first degree criminal sex act and second degree aggravated sexual abuse.

The attack happened just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Huntington.

Police say the 16-year-old girl was with a friend on Prospect Street, just off Main Street, when a man sexually assaulted her.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are expected to hold a press conference on the arrest later Tuesday morning.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultteenHuntingtonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: First of 2 storms arrives
Baby found abandoned at Brooklyn construction site
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
NY man accused of taking pictures, video up victims' skirts
Man wanted for shoplifting shrimp on Long Island
Show More
Nets' Caris LeVert in hospital after gruesome landing on his right leg
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Video shows woman with cane pulled to ground, robbed
More News