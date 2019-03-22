Crime & Safety

Suspect attempts to steal man's ring, shoots him in car in the Bronx

Candace McCowan reports on the shooting and search for the suspect.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- The search is on for the person who shot a man in the Melrose section of the Bronx after trying to steal a ring.

This all started with an altercation inside the deli at Grand Concourse and 167th Street around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Following the argument, the gunman followed the 26-year-old victim as he got into the driver's seat of his car.

Investigators say that is when the man in the video opened the passenger door while holding a gun, demanded a ring from the victim and then shot the 26-year-old in the shoulder.

The victim's car then rolled down the road crashing into another vehicle.

Also inside the car was the victim's girlfriend who was not hit by the gunfire.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5'8", 160lbs to 175lbs.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information. If you have any information you are asked to call them at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

