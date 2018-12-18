Suspect in FDNY road rage murder being extradited to New York

The man believed to be responsible for killing an off-duty FDNY firefighter in a road rage incident will return to New York after a brief court appearance in New Jersey Friday.

By
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The man believed to be responsible for killing an off-duty FDNY firefighter in a road rage incident is expected back in New York Tuesday and will appear in Brooklyn court.

Joseph Desmond, 29, is the owner of the car involved in the death of 33-year-old Faizal Coto. He agreed to be extradited during an appearance before a Middlesex County judge in New Brunswick last week.

Desmond is accused of attacking Coto after the two got into a minor accident on the Belt Parkway.

He is currently facing only a parole violation, but the NYPD anticipates Desmond will eventually be charged in Coto's murder.

He was taken into custody at the Circle Motor Lodge in South Amboy last week, one day after the suspected road rage incident.

Coto's body was found near his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang. He had suffered severe head trauma and was later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

Investigators believe Coto and Desmond were involved in a minor accident near the Verrazzano Bridge and pulled over to the side. A short time later, police believe Desmond approached Coto, struck him in the head with a heavy object and fled.

Coto was a three-year veteran of the FDNY and worked out of Engine 245 in Coney Island. He was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

He was laid to rest last Thursday.
