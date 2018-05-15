FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --The man suspected of killing a young mother in front of her family made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Never once during his walk to his seat in the courtroom did Kader Mustafa ever look in the direction of the seats where the mother and extended family of his alleged victim were seated.
Sciasia Calhoun was fatally shot in the head May 3 as she was driving, a report says, to avoid the man in a white Chevy Impala who was reportedly aggressively following her car along Route 33 near Halls Mill Road in Freehold.
Prosecutors say Calhoun's headlights on her Mazda had malfunctioned, so she was using her high beams just before midnight that night to return home.
Her boyfriend and her one-year-old child were in the car. Her boyfriend told police Mustafa speeded up to be next to their car and fired the fatal shot.
This was the first time Calhoun's father, Fred Woods, came face to face with his daughter's accused killer.
The detention hearing lasted less than five minutes as his attorney asked for and was granted a new date for the matter. Woods is heartbroken at the senseless loss of his youngest child, in what reports said was a random shooting.
"That's what they say. It was random," said Woods. "The way it look like it was random. I just don't understand why he did that.. I wanted to ask him so bad, I didn't get the opportunity to do that."
