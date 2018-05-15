Suspect in random shooting of young New Jersey mom appears in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports on the suspect's first courtroom appearance.

Eyewitness News
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --
The man suspected of killing a young mother in front of her family made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Never once during his walk to his seat in the courtroom did Kader Mustafa ever look in the direction of the seats where the mother and extended family of his alleged victim were seated.

Sciasia Calhoun was fatally shot in the head May 3 as she was driving, a report says, to avoid the man in a white Chevy Impala who was reportedly aggressively following her car along Route 33 near Halls Mill Road in Freehold.

Prosecutors say Calhoun's headlights on her Mazda had malfunctioned, so she was using her high beams just before midnight that night to return home.

Her boyfriend and her one-year-old child were in the car. Her boyfriend told police Mustafa speeded up to be next to their car and fired the fatal shot.

This was the first time Calhoun's father, Fred Woods, came face to face with his daughter's accused killer.

The detention hearing lasted less than five minutes as his attorney asked for and was granted a new date for the matter. Woods is heartbroken at the senseless loss of his youngest child, in what reports said was a random shooting.

"That's what they say. It was random," said Woods. "The way it look like it was random. I just don't understand why he did that.. I wanted to ask him so bad, I didn't get the opportunity to do that."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFreeholdMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News