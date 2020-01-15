Man charged in murder, sex assault of 92-year-old Queens woman in country illegally: Officials

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- The homeless man charged in the murder and sexual assault of a 92-year-old woman in Queens is apparently in the country illegally, officials say.
Authorities say 21-year-old Reeaz Khan, who is accused of assaulting and killing Maria Fuertes last week in Richmond Hill, is a Guyanese national.
Immigration officials have moved to detain the 21-year-old who is currently awaiting trial at Rikers Island.
Officials say that back in November, Khan was released from custody after attacking and stabbing his father with a broken coffee cup.
Khan was not turned over to immigration at that time because of the city's sanctuary policy. The city will only turn over offenders after they've been convicted of a violent crime.
"It is made clear that New York City's stance against honoring detainers is dangerously flawed. It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges, and he now faces new charges, including murder," said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York.
Officials say they requested he be detained for deportation after his November arrest, but the city let him go.
The NYPD says they never received the retainer request.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the criticism saying,
"If Mr. Khan is convicted, the city will cooperate with federal officials in accordance with local law. It is shameful that the Trump Administration is politicizing this tragedy."
ICE is accusing NYC politicians of caring more about criminals who are in the country illegally than the citizens they are elected to serve and protect.
Khan is due in court in Kew Gardens. He will likely learn at that time if he's been indicted in the crime.
