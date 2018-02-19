The search is on for the man who stalked a woman to her Brooklyn apartment and then sexually assaulted her.It happened on 17th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bensonhurst.Police say the suspect he followed the 59-year-old victim into her building around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.He followed her to her apartment door, then forced his way inside where he exposed himself.Police say he then forced the victim onto her couch and attempted to rape her.She was slapped in the face repeatedly.The victim was able to fight the man off, and run out of her apartment where the suspect followed her.She then ran back inside her apartment and was able to lock him out."I jumped the fence, and a young teenager with white hair was about to rape an older Chinese woman," a neighbor said. "And I stopped it because I jumped over the fence and he ran saying that she was crazy, when I know, I got somebody to translate and somebody told me, 'Yeah, the boy was trying to rape her.' This is not an isolated incident, this, but it's not common either."The victim had some minor injuries and is obviously shaken.The suspect is described as a light skinned male, in his 20s, 5'10 to 6'2"; last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater, a black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------