Suspect wanted for throwing brick into marked NYPD van in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of throwing a brick into a marked NYPD van in the Bronx.

Investigators say the man was captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours on Aug. 7.

He approached the van at Story Avenue and Fteley Avenue in the Soundview section.

Police say he threw the brick, damaging the van's front windshield, and then ran into the Clason Point Gardens housing.

No police officers were in the van at the time of the incident.

The NYPD issued the following description of the suspect:
Male, dark skin, approximately 6'0, approximately 325lbs, white shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soundviewbronxnew york citynypdpolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in fiery accident on Henry Hudson Parkway
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
AccuWeather: Another beauty on Sunday
Former New York State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Cicora dies of 9/11-related illness
Dozens arrested in anti-ICE protests that shut down West Side Highway
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Show More
FDNY: 4 injured after ambulance overturns in Bronx accident
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
Tests indicate there are still dangerous levels of lead in Newark water
More TOP STORIES News