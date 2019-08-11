Suspect wanted for throwing brick into marked NYPD van in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of throwing a brick into a marked NYPD van in the Bronx.
Investigators say the man was captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours on Aug. 7.
He approached the van at Story Avenue and Fteley Avenue in the Soundview section.
Police say he threw the brick, damaging the van's front windshield, and then ran into the Clason Point Gardens housing.
No police officers were in the van at the time of the incident.
The NYPD issued the following description of the suspect:
Male, dark skin, approximately 6'0, approximately 325lbs, white shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
