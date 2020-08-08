Suspect wanted in alleged assault on Nassau County woman

CEDARHURST, Long Island -- The search is on for a suspect in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman on Long Island.The victim told police she was grabbed around her neck while walking on Alderberg Lane in Cedarhurst late Thursday afternoon.Police say the man then proceeded to throw her to the ground.The victim told the suspect she didn't have any money and that's when he touched her inappropriately.A nearby witness who was driving nearby pressed her horn, authorities say, which caused the suspect to take off.----------