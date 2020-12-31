String of vandalized Brooklyn synagogues being investigated as hate crime

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8828604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports on the synagogue fire in Brooklyn.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a string of vandalized synagogues in Brooklyn as a potential hate crime.The NYPD is trying to identify the man who scrawled graffiti at four synagogues last Saturday morning.The vandal is accused of breaking into a synagogue in Midwood, damaging two cabinets and stealing $20.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the state police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in the investigation.----------