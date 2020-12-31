String of vandalized Brooklyn synagogues being investigated as hate crime

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a string of vandalized synagogues in Brooklyn as a potential hate crime.

The NYPD is trying to identify the man who scrawled graffiti at four synagogues last Saturday morning.

The vandal is accused of breaking into a synagogue in Midwood, damaging two cabinets and stealing $20.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the state police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in the investigation.

