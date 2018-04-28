Suspect who escaped custody from Bronx hospital captured by police

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has the latest details from the Tremont section.

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
An escaped prisoner who got away from police while at a hospital in the Bronx on Friday morning has been taken into custody, police say.

Authorities say Kevin Taylor, 27, ran away from officers just after 6:30 a.m., fleeing from St. Barnabas Hospital still attached to one handcuff.

He apparently complained he didn't feel well, so police took him to the hospital. While inside, he asked to use the restroom.

Police say he grabbed medical supplies and then hurled them at the officer guarding him before taking off. A surveillance photo shows him exiting the hospital.

Officers searched backyards in the area of Bassford Avenue and East 184th Street. They also searched a vacant home and yard near the hospital.

Taylor was in custody on charges that include possession of weapons, narcotics and resisting arrest.

He has 40 prior arrests for offenses including robbery, burglary and aggravated harassment, among other things.

No officers were injured.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonernypdTremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News