Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks in New Jersey

(Bernards Township Police Department)

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey police are searching for the people responsible for ringing a doorbell and setting off fireworks on the homeowner's front porch.

The incident was caught on surveillance video Friday morning around 1 a.m. on Elizabeth Street.

Authorities with the Bernards Township Police Department are looking to identify the people caught on camera after similar incidents have occurred nearby.

Police are also asking for the suspects to turn themselves in before someone is seriously hurt or property is damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 908-766-1122, ext. 610, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Somerset County New Jersey TIPS line, 1-888-577-TIPS.

