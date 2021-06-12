Suspects wanted in attempted robbery, anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn

Surveillance video shows three men on two motorcycles demanding money from a 21-year-old man on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg earlier this month.
When the victim tried to call 911, one of the suspects took off the victim's yarmulke and made anti-Semitic remarks before taking off.
The victim wasn't physically injured.
