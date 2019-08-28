Suspended Newark police lieutenant pleads not guilty in killing of estranged wife in NJ

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A suspended New Jersey police lieutenant has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in the slaying of his estranged wife and the wounding of her boyfriend last month.

Lt. John Formisano, a 24-year veteran of the Newark force, appeared Wednesday in Morris County court via video from a human services facility.

Authorities say 37-year-old Christine Solaro-Formisano was found dead on her porch and a 40-year-old man was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities allege that the 49-year-old defendant told investigators he was dropping off something for one of his children and "blacked out" when he saw a man in her bedroom.

Defense attorney Anthony Iacullo said his client had agreed to detention at the facility and hopefully would someday be able to "meaningfully participate in his defense."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jefferson townshipmorris countyfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy found alone in NYC hours before toddler found alone in NJ
Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race
Dorian becomes hurricane, could hit US mainland as Category 3
Labor Day weekend landfall likely for Hurricane Dorian
Marijuana officially decriminalized in NY state
Missing 16-year-old from NYC who fled to London found safe
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Show More
Nonverbal boy found wandering alone in NYC reunited with parent
Neighbors raising stink over porta potty business nearby
Survey: 20 percent of schools give kids less than 20 minutes for lunch
Rabbi hit with rock in Brooklyn speaks out
De Blasio not likely to qualify for next Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News